Family of man killed by BPD officer reacts to DOJ investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

A family member of Frank Serna, the 73-year-old unarmed man killed by a BPD officer, has issued a statement regarding the recent DOJ investigation into the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Department.

Francisco Serna, the son of Frank Serna, said that the investigation is good news but had nothing else to say.

Francisco added, "I ask that media outlets respect the family’s privacy by not showing up to the viewing or the funeral."

The 73-year-old grandfather, suffering from dementia, was shot and killed by a BPD officer just before 1 a.m. December 12, 2016.

Police said that a 911 call was received regarding Serna carrying a gun.

After an officer opened fire on Serna killing him, it was discovered that Serna had a crucifix in his jacket pocket.

Family says Serna had been suffering from the early stages of dementia and had police called to his home several times without incident.