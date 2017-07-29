Fire crews battle house fire in southwest Bakersfield

12:53 PM, Jul 29, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Viewer pictures show a house fire in southwest Bakersfield. 

The fire broke out near McKee Rd. and Ashe Rd. around 11:30 a.m. 

A picture from a viewer shows what looks like a two-story house fully involved. 

23ABC has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News