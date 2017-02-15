Fire truck involved in Northwest Bakersfield accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield Fire truck got into a fender-bender with a car on the Calloway Bridge over the Westside Parkway Tuesday just after 8 a.m.

The truck from Station 15 on Buena Vista Road was reportedly on its way to a call when a white four-door sedan clipped the front of the truck just past the on ramp to the eastbound parkway.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials said this is an example of giving emergency vehicles plenty of room and limiting distractions while behind the wheel.