Former KCSO deputy to be sentenced Tuesday

Former Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy, Gideon Allday, is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday morning on multiple charges.
Allday was convicted last month on charges, including assault, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and battery.
Allday was arrested back in May of 2016 for assaulting a victim. Marijuana and a meth pipe were also found during this encounter. In November of 2016 Allday was arrested for assaulting his mother.
The family of Tarek Ali, 25 , who was shot and killed July 19th will be holding a vigil today July 25th.
The popular Netflix documentary "What the Health" has been streamed hundreds of times and has cultivated millions of reviews and responses…
The Detwiler Fire is continuing to burn in Mariposa County, now having burned through 78,900 acres. Crews reported the fire is 65%…
