Former KCSO deputy to be sentenced Tuesday

Former Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy, Gideon Allday, is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday morning on multiple charges.

Allday was convicted last month on charges, including assault, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and battery.

Allday was arrested back in May of 2016 for assaulting a victim. Marijuana and a meth pipe were also found during this encounter. In November of 2016 Allday was arrested for assaulting his mother.