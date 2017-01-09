Free Condors game tickets available for Outdoor Classic ticket holders

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Those who bought tickets for Saturday’s CondorsTown Outdoor Classic are eligible to receive a free ticket to Tuesday night’s Condors game.
Whether you went to Saturday’s game or not, ticket holders can redeem a free ticket for Tuesday’s game through the box office while supplies last.
Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Rampage will start at 7 p.m.
