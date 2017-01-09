Free Condors game tickets available for Outdoor Classic ticket holders

11:06 AM, Jan 9, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Those who bought tickets for Saturday’s CondorsTown Outdoor Classic are eligible to receive a free ticket to Tuesday night’s Condors game.

Whether you went to Saturday’s game or not, ticket holders can redeem a free ticket for Tuesday’s game through the box office while supplies last.

Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Rampage will start at 7 p.m.

RELATED: CondorsTown Outdoor Classic set for Saturday

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News