Free Condors game tickets available for Outdoor Classic ticket holders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Those who bought tickets for Saturday’s CondorsTown Outdoor Classic are eligible to receive a free ticket to Tuesday night’s Condors game.

Whether you went to Saturday’s game or not, ticket holders can redeem a free ticket for Tuesday’s game through the box office while supplies last.

Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Rampage will start at 7 p.m.

RELATED: CondorsTown Outdoor Classic set for Saturday