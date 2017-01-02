Funeral held Monday for 19-year-old missing teen found dead in Hart Park

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The funeral for Jai Bornstein was held at the Home of the Peace Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The 19-year-old’s body was found in Hart Park by a search party on Saturday.
Hundreds gathered for the funeral service.
Home of the Peace Cemetery is located on S. King Street and Potomac Avenue in East Bakersfield. It can be reached by going inside of Union Cemetery.
