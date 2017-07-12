Grapevine truck fire shuts down two lanes

Morgan Wheeler
10:46 PM, Jul 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire reporting that a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on the grapevine impacting traffic at this hour. 

Two lanes are shut down, as Kern Fire along with environmental health clean up the scene. 

The CHP reports the semi-truck was carrying fresh pineapple.

