Grapevine truck fire shuts down two lanes

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 76°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire reporting that a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on the grapevine impacting traffic at this hour.
Two lanes are shut down, as Kern Fire along with environmental health clean up the scene.
The CHP reports the semi-truck was carrying fresh pineapple.
Kern County Fire reporting that a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on the grapevine impacting traffic at this hour.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to end their Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, or PACE, which means homeowners will…
Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to assist in locating a runaway teen considered to be at risk.
The town of Kernville is preparing for their second largest fundraiser of the year despite smoke from the Schaeffer Fire in the area.