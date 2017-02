In the honor of Jai Bornstein, a group is putting together a book drive to bring awareness about gender expression and experience to Kern County.

The group, spearheaded by Audrey Chavez with the Bakersfield AIDS Project and Ricky's Retreat, is gathering books about gender expression and experience to educate the community on trans awareness.

The books can be in new or gently used condition. They can be delivered to the following addresses:

Jai's Library c/o Orlon Ryel, 22 South Park #215, San Francisco, Calif. 94107

Jai's Books c/o Audrey Chavez, 801 21st Street, Bakersfield, Calif. 93301

