Hearn is charged with killing Robert Limon as part of a love triangle

A trial date has been set for the case involving Jonathan Hearn.

Hearn, who is accused of killing Robert Limon in August 2014, will stand trial starting January 9, 2017. The trial is expected to last 30 days.

Limon was shot twice in the head while working at a BNSF railway industrial complex in Tehachapi.

Court documents show that Hearn and Limon's wife, Sabrina, might have been engaging in a romantic relationship in the months leading up to Robert Limon's death. 

