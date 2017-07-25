Houchin Community Blood Bank asks for blood donations, offers sundaes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting make your own sundae stations at both locations in hope to encourage blood donations.

The blood bank is doing so to celebrate National Hot Fudge Sundae Day, which falls on July 25th.

The sundae locations will be at both locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last. The Houchin Community Blood Banks are located at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive in Bakersfield.

O+ and O- are the most needed blood types, as a nationwide shortage continues.

Anyone with questions about donating is encouraged to call 323- 4222 for more information.