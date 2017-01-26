HWY 178 officially reopened

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highway 178 through the canyon has officially reopened. 

The canyon pass was closed for almost 5 days as rain caused rock slides to block the roadway.

A video posted on the Cal Trans Facebook page showed workers clearing the final stretch of roadway to open Highway 178.

Original Story - Highway 178 closes again due to rock slides.

 

