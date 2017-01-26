HWY 178 officially reopened

Clear
HI: 54°
LO: 38°
HI: 56°
LO: 35°
VIDEO - CalTrans
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highway 178 through the canyon has officially reopened.
The canyon pass was closed for almost 5 days as rain caused rock slides to block the roadway.
A video posted on the Cal Trans Facebook page showed workers clearing the final stretch of roadway to open Highway 178.
Original Story - Highway 178 closes again due to rock slides.
UPDATE (Jan. 26, 2017, 1:15 p.m.): The lockdown at College Heights Elementary has been lifted.
President Nieto decides to cancel his trip to Washington after President Trump says Mexico will pay for the wall.
Gonzalo Garibay was in court today, Thursday, January 26, 2017, after being charged with murdering his wife.
Facebook updates the trending section in order to stop fake news from spreading.