INTERVIEW: Ryan Nance running for Ward 5 in special election

Haze
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
HI: 64°
LO: 47°
HI: 63°
LO: 51°
Ryan Nance interview with 23ABC on running for Ward 5
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC sat down with Ryan Nance on Tuesday, the first candidate to announce he is running for the Bakersfield City Council Ward 5 position in June's special election.
Ryan Nance ran back in the November general elections.
RELATED: City of Bakersfield looking for candidates to run in Ward 5 special election
RELATED: Council approves special election for Ward 5 seat following Jeff Tkac's death earlier this month
The Kern County Board of Supervisors discussed how to balance the needs of local farmers while helping communities out from under water.
Win Eaton has practiced different types of law, but only one became his true calling.
23ABC sat down with Ryan Nance on Tuesday, the first candidate to announce he is running for the Bakersfield City Council Ward 5 position in…
An dual-engine aircraft crash was reported at Meadows Field Airport Tuesday afternoon.