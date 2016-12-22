Investigators are back out at the Francisco Serna shooting scene in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Investigators are back out in the neighborhood where Francisco Serna, 73, was shot and killed by police last week, Bakersfield Police said Wednesday.

Police told 23ABC News today's investigation is common for any shooting involving police. Officials couldn't get into any more specific detail about today's developments.

Streets in the neighborhood around Park Heath Way and Wilderness Drive were cordoned off amid the ongoing investigation on Wednesday.

Serna was shot and killed by Bakersfield Police Officer Reagan Selman last Monday, Dec. 12. While there were initial reports Serna may have been armed with a gun, investigators never found a weapon. Serna's family said he suffered from dementia.

Selman has been with BPD since July 2015 and is on routine administrative leave pending a review by the department's Critical Incident Review Board, officials said last week.

