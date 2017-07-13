John George Giumarra, III charged with felony hit-and-run causing death, driving impaired

The DA's Office said Giumarra has been convicted of DUI at least once before.
The Bakersfield Police Department requested felony DUI charges and the felony hit-and-run charge. DA Green said that there's a reason the felony DUI charge was not filed.
She said:
"The law is absolutely clear that an individual must commit an independent unlawful act other than driving impaired; and that act must be the cause of death. Giumarra did not commit any separate act that caused Ms. Holder's death, therefore there was insufficient evidence to support the filing of a felony driving while impaired. A felony hit-and-run causing death has no similar independent unlawful act requirement, and therefore the evidence supports the filing of the hit-and-run."
If convicted, Giumarra faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison.