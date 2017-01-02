Karen Goh to be sworn in as Bakersfield Mayor Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Karen Goh will officially be sworn in as the next mayor of Bakersfield Tuesday.

The City of Bakersfield will hold a special meeting at the City Council Chambers from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. to officially swear in Goh to office.

RELATED: Karen Goh to be next Bakersfield mayor; opponent Kyle Carter and current Mayor Harvey Hall respond

Karen Goh won the mayor's race with 59,355 votes, compared to challenger Kyle Carter's 53,157 votes.

RELATED: Bakersfield City Manager's Office is preparing for Karen Goh as mayor