KCSO investigating body found east of Bakersfield

4:05 PM, Feb 9, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - KCSO is investigating a body found east of Bakersfield in the area of Breckenridge and Commanche.

23ABC will update this story as we receive more information.

 

Local News