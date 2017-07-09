KCSO investigating incident involving Search and Rescue crews

Kern County Sheriff's are investigating an incident involving their search and rescue crews tonight.

The incident took place in the Piute Mountains near the Pacific Crest Trail.

Residents that live near Jawbone Canyon tell 23ABC they received a phone call earlier this evening, saying search and rescue crews were allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

KCSO has not yet confirmed the allegations, but did say that no one was hurt in the incident.

