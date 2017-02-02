KCSO investigating person of interest in threats targeting Curran Middle School students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 4:10 p.m.): During the investigation officials determined the threats did not appear to be credible, however the case was submitted to the DA's office.

Detectives also determined the recent threats appear to be related to threats made in December 2016.

The investigation into those threats is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 2:37 p.m.): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, they have identified a person of interest in the threats made targeting students at Curran Middle School.

KCSO has identified the person of interest as a 14-year-old female student. No arrests have been made at this point.

According to the Bakersfield City School District, there has been another post on Instagram targeting Curran students.

The district immediately notified the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and the department is now investigating this second instance of threats against Curran students.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this point.