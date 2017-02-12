Kern County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue launch large scale search for hiker, Steven Garcia

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue personnel are launching a large scale search Sunday morning for missing hiker Steven Garcia.

Garcia was last seen hiking in the Kern River Canyon.

Officials said on Saturday February 5, deputies were flagged down by a person saying an acquaintance had gotten separated from him during a hike in the Kern River Canyon.

Volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Kern Valley Search and Rescue Unit began a search for the subject, which continued throughout the night.

Search crews looked for two days, stormy weather forced the operation to be put on hold until it cleared.

Officials said it is possible Garcia made his way back to the roadway and received a ride out of the area from a passing motorist.

He is described as in his 50s, 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, medium build, with long black hair in a pony tail. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and unknown colored pants.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have given the subject a ride, or who knows his current whereabouts to call with that information.