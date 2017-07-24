Kern County six year old dies in crash over the weekend

RIDGECREST, Calif. - A crash on Sunday night on Trona Wildrose Rd. left two people dead, one of which was a six year old boy. A six month old female was also in the vehicle but survived with minor bruising.

All three were Ridgecrest residents.

Natasha Sanchez, 26, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Trona Wildrose Rd. at high speed when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn several times.

Both Sanchez and the six year old child were ejected from the vehicle.

The six month old passenger was transported to Ridgecrest Regional with only minor injuries.