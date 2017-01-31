Lake Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project weekly update

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - This is the weekly update on the Lake Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project of the week of January 30, 2017.

The public information officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers based in Sacramento, Richard Brown, said right now the project is at the beginning stages of Phase 2.

Officials are waiting for the U.S. Forest Service's new administration building to be built in Kernville and the U.S. Forest Service's fire station to be built in Lake Isabella.

Where the U.S. Forest Service administration building and fire station are right now is exactly where they plan to build the emergency spill way for Isabella Lake.

However, officials cannot start building the spill way until the two buildings are completed and they can tear down the old ones.

Crews broke ground on the U.S. Forest Service new fire station earlier this month.

Brown said the new buildings are projected to be completed by summer 2017. They hope to start moving on "Phase 2," the main construction of the spill way by October 2017.