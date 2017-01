LAMONT, Calif. - Over a dozen attorneys in Lamont will be holding a community town hall meeting on January 18, 2017, to discuss immigration laws under Donald Trump.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will be held at the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont. Experts will be on hand to discuss what to expect in the coming months and clarify constitutional rights.

Refreshments will be provided at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, please call (661) 633-5495.