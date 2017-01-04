Lamont double murder suspect pleaded not guilty in court

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A suspect in the Lamont double murder pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Myron Givan was one of three men suspected in the deaths of a father and son in Lamont. He was arrested last month in Aurora, just outside Denver, Colorado.
He was charged with murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiring to commit a crime, and participating in a street gang,
Givan will be back in court next week.
A suspect in the Lamont double murder pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
