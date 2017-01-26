Man arrested in connection to an attack on a Bakersfield College student on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man has been arrested in connection to an attack on a Bakersfield College student on Monday, campus officials said.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, the female student was approached by the man near Christmas Tree Lane and Mt. Vernon Avenue, officials said.

The suspect reached out and grabbed her arm. The victim used pepper spray and the male ran away.

Investigators said they received several tips and found someone matching the suspect's description on Wednesday. Bakersfield Police were notified and "arrested the subject for parole violations... he is also under investigation for additional crimes as well," officials said.

"I want to thank each student that got involved and called in these tips," said BC Department of Public Safety Director Christopher Counts. "Without your assistance, it may have taken us a while to track him down."