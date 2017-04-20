Man responsible for 2014 homicide sentenced to 11 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

UPDATE (April 20, 2017 11:40 a.m.): Peter David Garcia was sentenced to 11 years. His plea deal take back was denied.

A Bakersfield man is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon for the death of a man whose body was found in a recycling bin.

Peter David Garcia pled “no contest” to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last year in the death of Efron Ramon Estrada back in 2014.

Estrada’s body was found inside a blue recycling bin on Wilson Road.

Garcia took a plea deal back in September. After speaking with his attorney last month, Garcia wants to withdraw his plea deal.

