Man responsible for 2014 homicide sentenced to 11 years

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
A Bakersfield man is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon for the death of a man whose body was found in a recycling bin. Peter David Garcia pled “no contest” to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last year in the death of Efron Ramon Estrada back in 2014.
UPDATE (April 20, 2017 11:40 a.m.): Peter David Garcia was sentenced to 11 years. His plea deal take back was denied.
===========================
A Bakersfield man is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon for the death of a man whose body was found in a recycling bin.
Peter David Garcia pled “no contest” to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last year in the death of Efron Ramon Estrada back in 2014.
Estrada’s body was found inside a blue recycling bin on Wilson Road.
Garcia took a plea deal back in September. After speaking with his attorney last month, Garcia wants to withdraw his plea deal.
RELATED: Bakersfield man takes plea deal for his involvement in a 2014 homicide
The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad of Fresno for the murder of…
Bakersfield police are warning the community of two men conducting scams in Northeast Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Memorial has been fined $75,000 in connection with a death of a patient in 2016.
Jada Montemarano heads to four out of the hundreds of taco joints in Kern County and ranks them for part 1 of the Taco Battle with…