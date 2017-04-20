Man responsible for 2014 homicide sentenced to 11 years

Body of victim was found in a recycling bin

Rasna Suri
9:54 AM, Apr 20, 2017
5 hours ago

A Bakersfield man is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon for the death of a man whose body was found in a recycling bin. Peter David Garcia pled “no contest” to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last year in the death of Efron Ramon Estrada back in 2014.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

UPDATE (April 20, 2017 11:40 a.m.): Peter David Garcia was sentenced to 11 years. His plea deal take back was denied.

===========================

A Bakersfield man is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon for the death of a man whose body was found in a recycling bin.

Peter David Garcia pled “no contest” to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last year in the death of Efron Ramon Estrada back in 2014. 

Estrada’s body was found inside a blue recycling bin on Wilson Road. 

Garcia took a plea deal back in September. After speaking with his attorney last month, Garcia wants to withdraw his plea deal.

RELATED: Bakersfield man takes plea deal for his involvement in a 2014 homicide

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News