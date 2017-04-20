Man facing manslaughter charges in shooting death of 14-year-old
4:11 PM, Mar 16, 2017
1 hour ago
ROSAMOND, Calif. - UPDATE (April 20, 20173:25 p.m.): Deon Davison, the suspect in the death of a 14-year-old Rosamond boy, turned himself in to KCSO and was arrested for the outstanding warrant.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 16 for one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Davison is being held on $25,000 bail. He will be in court April 27 in Mojave.
Officials are charging a 19-year-old in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Rosamond teen.
Initially, Kern County Sheriff's deputies believed that the 14-year-old boy, Al McCraig had killed himself on September 9, 2016, when they responded to reports of a shooting on 25th Street West, just west of Highway 14.