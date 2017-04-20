Man facing manslaughter charges in shooting death of 14-year-old

ROSAMOND, Calif. - UPDATE (April 20, 20173:25 p.m.): Deon Davison, the suspect in the death of a 14-year-old Rosamond boy, turned himself in to KCSO and was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 16 for one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Davison is being held on $25,000 bail. He will be in court April 27 in Mojave.

Officials are charging a 19-year-old in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Rosamond teen.

Initially, Kern County Sheriff's deputies believed that the 14-year-old boy, Al McCraig had killed himself on September 9, 2016, when they responded to reports of a shooting on 25th Street West, just west of Highway 14.

Sheriff's officials said that originally, during interviews, they were told by Davison and a 16-year-old boy that the 14-year-old was handling a shotgun and it went off.

Now officials with the D.A.s office said that there's no way that McCraig could've shot himself as described by Davidson and the 16-year-old.

Officials said 19-year-old Deon Davidson is being sought in the shooting death of McCraig

