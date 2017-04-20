Man responsible for murder of teen in South Bakersfield expected to face charges today

Teen's body found in detached garage on Dore Drive

Rasna Suri
8:32 AM, Apr 20, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The man charged will killing a 15-year-old girl in a South Bakersfield home earlier this month is expected to face charges today.

 

Gerardo Rodriguez is charged with first degree murder and could face the death penalty if convicted of strangling Stacy Duke at a home on Dore Drive.

 

Duke’s body was found in a detached garage at that location by police on April 10th.

 

Rodriguez was arrested that same night.

 

