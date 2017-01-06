Man sentenced after Erskine Fire scuffle with authorities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man who ran through a barricade during the Erskine Creek Fire pled guilty Friday to a misdemeanor count of unlawfully entering a disaster area.

Joseph Palme ran through a barricade at Highway 178 and refused to pull over when pursued by a CHP officer on June 26, 2016.

Palme was sentenced to three years summary probation and restitution, according to the DA’s office.

The barricade was put in place because the area was deemed a disaster area with evacuations and road closures.

Palme drove around the barricade after attempting to spit on a CalTrans worker. An officer chased Palme until he parked at his home.

The officer asked him to get back in to his vehicle but he refused and began swearing at the officer.

The officer used physical force to try and detain Palme, who punched the officer. The officer then pinned Palme to the ground until other officers arrived.

