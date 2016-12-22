Manuel Vela appears in court for double murder, other charges

Chloe Nordquist
4:24 PM, Dec 21, 2016
5:35 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Vela will undergo a competency evaluation before court proceedings continue.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Manuel Vela was in court Wednesday for an arraignment. There was no plea deal and a doctor was assigned to the case.

Vela confessed to murdering his girlfriend and unborn child after leading police on a pursuit. His girlfriend, Katrina Rivera, had gone missing days before.

Vela has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, recklessly evading a peace officer, and resisting an executive officer.

Vela will be back in court on January 20 for a competency hearing. He is being held on no bail.

