McFarland Police searching for shooting suspect

MCFARLAND, Calif. -

The McFarland Police Department is looking for a shooting suspect after he reportedly fired two shots at the victims's vehicle after a verbal argument.

From McFarland PD:

"Officers were dispatched to the area of 2nd Street and West Kern Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a person who said they heard at least two gun shots in the area. Two shell casings were located near the intersection of 2nd Street and West Kern Avenue. A victim later contacted MPD advising their vehicle was shot at.

After the investigation, officers determined a verbal altercation occurred between the victim and male suspect at the Capri Liquor located at 100 West Perkins Avenue. During the argument, the suspect threatened to kill the victim. After the argument, the victim left the area while the suspect vehicle followed. Once at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Kern Avenue, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired at least two shots at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect fled westbound on 2nd Street from West Kern Avenue.