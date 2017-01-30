Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say that one person has died after a motorcycle and a truck collided near the intersection of White Lane and Lily Drive in southwest Bakersfield.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon; the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with major injuries where they later died.

Eastbound lanes of White Lane will be closed for 2 to 3 more hours, according to BPD.

Police believe drugs and alcohol are not factors and say that the driver of the truck is cooperating.

