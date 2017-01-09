No criminal charges filed in Bakersfield Police alleged misconduct case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - No criminal charges will be filed against Timothy Grismore and Xavier Hines, the District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

The men were arrested by Bakersfield Police officers for traffic safety infractions and obstructing a peace officer on December 5, 2016 around 11 p.m.

They claimed police abuse and unfair arrest.

The officers mistakenly believed they were violating the law.

