OROVILLE, Calif. - The emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam is expected to fail, according to the Department of Water Resources.

An immediate evacuation order has been issued for low levels of Oroville, a town of nearly 16,000 just north of Sacramento.

EMERGENCY EVACUATION: Auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam predicted to fail within the next hour. Oroville residents evacuate northward. — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

Officials say that operation of the auxiliary spillway has resulted in "severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure." Such a failure would result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.

This story is developing, check back for updates.