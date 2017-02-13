Clear
Oroville Dam
OROVILLE, Calif. - The emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam is expected to fail, according to the Department of Water Resources.
An immediate evacuation order has been issued for low levels of Oroville, a town of nearly 16,000 just north of Sacramento.
EMERGENCY EVACUATION: Auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam predicted to fail within the next hour. Oroville residents evacuate northward.— CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017
Officials say that operation of the auxiliary spillway has resulted in "severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure." Such a failure would result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
