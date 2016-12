BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The officer involved in the shooting of Jose Vaca back on December 19 has been identified as Christian Hernandez, who has been with the Bakersfield Police Department since July 2013.

This is his first officer-involved shooting. It was determined that nine shots were fired by Officer Hernandez.

Investigators are currently at the shooting scene conducting follow-up and traffic in the area of southbound Oswell at Niles will be diverted for about two hours.

Jose Vaca will appear in court on Thursday, he is booked in the Kern County Jail with more than $580-thousand bail.