Police release photo of gun in Monday officer-involved shooting

Chloe Nordquist
5:30 PM, Dec 21, 2016
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police have released a photo of the weapon involved in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in East Bakersfield.

The .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle was in possession of 29-year-old Jose Vaca when he was shot.

He will be booked in the Kern County Jail on charges of illegal firearm possession and gang participation.

