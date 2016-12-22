Police release photo of gun in Monday officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police have released a photo of the weapon involved in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in East Bakersfield.

The .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle was in possession of 29-year-old Jose Vaca when he was shot.

He will be booked in the Kern County Jail on charges of illegal firearm possession and gang participation.

RELATED: Bakersfield police officer shoots at man with loaded rifle, no shots fired by suspect