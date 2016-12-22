Police release photo of gun in Monday officer-involved shooting

Haze
HI: 62°
LO: 40°
HI: 66°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police have released a photo of the weapon involved in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in East Bakersfield.
The .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle was in possession of 29-year-old Jose Vaca when he was shot.
He will be booked in the Kern County Jail on charges of illegal firearm possession and gang participation.
RELATED: Bakersfield police officer shoots at man with loaded rifle, no shots fired by suspect
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…