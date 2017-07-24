Residents in Taft neighborhood receive letter from U.S. Postal Service after mail theft

12:34 PM, Jul 24, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On July 21st a mail carrier vehicle's window was smashed and one tray of of mail was stolen.

The postal service was able to target the area they believed the victims of theft were from and they then sent letters to everyone in that area. 

This incident was also reported to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. 

