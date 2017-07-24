Residents in Taft neighborhood receive letter from U.S. Postal Service after mail theft

Fair
HI: 102°
LO: 75°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On July 21st a mail carrier vehicle's window was smashed and one tray of of mail was stolen.
The postal service was able to target the area they believed the victims of theft were from and they then sent letters to everyone in that area.
This incident was also reported to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
A crash on Sunday night on Trona Wildrose Rd. left two people dead , one of which was a six year old boy. A six month old female was also in…
Three men were sentenced for running a foreclosure rescue scam in Bakersfield, Visalia and Salinas.
On July 21st a mail carrier vehicle's window was smashed and one tray of of mail was stolen .
The "Blast from the Past" boat, hot rod, and car show was held at Lake Ming over the weekend.