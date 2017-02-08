Riot involving over 100 inmates breaks out at Kern Valley State Prison

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fight amongst four inmates at Kern Valley State Prison turned into a riot involving approximately 125 inmates Tuesday morning.
Staff at the prison contained the incident on the prison’s maximum-security yard using multiple less-than-lethal force options.
Officers recovered seven inmate-made weapons.
A second incident happened at the same time with six inmates at one of the housing units.
Five inmates were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, none of which were life-threatening.
No staff members were injured.
KVSP Investigative Services Unit is investigating the events.
