KERNVILLE, Calif. - Kern County firefighters rushed to the Kern Valley Airport after a plane with three people on board crashed.
According to Lt. Smallwood with KCSO, the plane crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Officials said three people were aboard the plane when it crashed near the 9900 block of Sierra Way. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officials with the FAA said that the plane was a single-engine Piper PA22 and crashed under unknown circumstances.
The plane crashed about a half-mile south of the Kern Valley Airport, according to officials with the FAA.
One witness said some of the occupants suffered broken bones, but everyone was alive.
Photos from bystanders show the plane came to a stop upside down in a field.
