BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Thinking of getting your eyebrows done?



This Saturday, Star Beauty Salon is offering free eyebrow threading to the public, in exchange for a monetary donation to benefit the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.



The ADAKC aims to improve the lives of Kern County residents affected by Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.



The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the salon's newest location: 3300 Buena Vista Road, Suite #D3.



Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact Star Beauty Salon at (661) 665-0086.