Suspect arrested for stealing from cars in Bakersfield College parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A suspect was arrested Friday afternoon for stealing from a vehicle in the Administration parking lot of Bakersfield College.

Public Safety received a call of a white male adult walking through the administration parking lot pulling on door handles to vehicles.

The officer found the suspect inside a red vehicle that wasn’t his. The suspect was also in possession of heroin.

Police took the suspect into custody for theft from a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, an outstanding warrant for being under the influence, and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Earlier this week, car batteries were stolen from multiple students' cars in one of the college's parking lots.

