Suspect holed up in home after stealing deputy's patrol car and leading police on chase in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. – According to California Highway Patrol, a man and woman stole a deputy’s patrol car in Tehachapi.

They led police on a pursuit through Tehachapi.

The suspect drove through a crosswalk near Tompkins Elementary School. According to the school, they are not on lockdown. Thankfully, no children were injured.

The chase ended at 1225 Alder Street, where the car was ditched.

The suspect is holed up in a home in the area.

The 23 ABC news crew is on the way.