Suspect wanted for shooting a man in Southwest Bakersfield put in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man wanted by police after they said he shot a man in Southwest Bakersfield was put in jail.

Todd Jones is behind bars on $500,000 bail.

He was wanted for attempted murder after investigators said he shot another man near Crystal Cove Avenue and Sugarleaf Ridge Drive in Southwest Bakersfield.

The victim survived. Jones is due in court in two weeks.

RELATED: Bakersfield police searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder