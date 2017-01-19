Tehachapi inmate found dead in his jail cell identified

Light rain
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - An inmate at the California Correctional Institution was found unresponsive in his jail cell Tuesday afternoon.
A short time later he was pronounced dead. The inmate has been identified as 32-year-old Raymond Anthony Robles.
The cause and manner of death are to be determined.
Almost 300 pounds of marijuana, $2,933 in U.S. currency, and six firearms were seized in a search by Bakersfield police Tuesday.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority and Kern County have reached an agreement after a lawsuit filed in relation to an environmental…
A small plane traveling from Tehachapi to Torrance crashed near Lake Hughes on January 12 under unknown circumstances, according to the FAA.