Tehachapi inmate found dead in his jail cell identified

Chloe Nordquist
4:03 PM, Jan 18, 2017

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - An inmate at the California Correctional Institution was found unresponsive in his jail cell Tuesday afternoon.

A short time later he was pronounced dead. The inmate has been identified as 32-year-old Raymond Anthony Robles.

The cause and manner of death are to be determined.

