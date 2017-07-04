Tehachapi man still shaken after plane hit home on Friday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - A Tehachapi man is shaken and without power after a small plane hit his home on Friday.

"Now every time I hear one, my head turns," said David Fritz as a plane flew over his home near the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

"I looked up [on Friday], saw the plane hit my tree, bounced off my roof, flipped into the tree in front of my house and then down on my fence," Fritz said.

Fritz is still without power as he prepares for his annual 4th of July party, which he says he will still hold. He and his wife have been staying at a local hotel until power is restored.

He says his insurance company has been extremely helpful in the ordeal, and he believes it will all be covered by insurance.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash; both people inside the plane got out okay.