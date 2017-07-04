Tehachapi man still shaken after plane hit home on Friday

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 72°
A Tehachapi man is still shaken after a small plane hit his house on Friday, robbing him of power ahead of the 4th of July holiday.
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - A Tehachapi man is shaken and without power after a small plane hit his home on Friday.
"Now every time I hear one, my head turns," said David Fritz as a plane flew over his home near the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
"I looked up [on Friday], saw the plane hit my tree, bounced off my roof, flipped into the tree in front of my house and then down on my fence," Fritz said.
Fritz is still without power as he prepares for his annual 4th of July party, which he says he will still hold. He and his wife have been staying at a local hotel until power is restored.
He says his insurance company has been extremely helpful in the ordeal, and he believes it will all be covered by insurance.
No one was seriously hurt in the crash; both people inside the plane got out okay.
A Tehachapi man is shaken and without power after a small plane hit his home on Friday.
California Highway Patrol officers and Kern County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a deadly crash just northwest of Wasco.
The Kern County Rangers play a large roll in keeping the public safe and you may have never heard of them.
Caltrans today announced that 125 local projects received $34.5 million in funding from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program. These…