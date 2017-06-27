Tehachapi prison employee to be charged with murder, arrested in Arizona

The Tehachapi prison employee who had an involvement in the death of a fellow CDCR employee has been arrested.

On Monday, officials with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office detention center confirmed that Rigoberto Sanchez is in custody. They confirmed he is a CDCR employee.

He was arrested by authorities in San Luis, Mexico almost one month after the homicide and was then taken to Yuma, Arizona, which borders Mexico, in connection with burglary warrants in Bakersfield. Once he is back in Kern County, Sanchez will be officially charged with murder and attempted murder. He will be charged for the murder of Edwin Lima. Lima was dating the ex wife of Sanchez. All three were employees of the prison in Tehachapi.

Yuma detention officials say Sanchez will be in court Tuesday at 11 a.m.

In May, 31-year-old Edwin Lima was shot and killed at a home on Valleyview Drive just off Fairfax. Lima had worked at Tehachapi Prison since 2007.

There is no time frame when he'll arrive back in Kern County.