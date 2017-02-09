Three Foothill students arrested for falsely reporting student with grenade in school

Three Foothill High School students have been arrested, according to the Kern High School District Police Department.

KHSD police officers arrested the three juveniles, who made the report of a student on campus with a grenade, for conspiracy, filing a false police report, public nuisance and disrupting school activity.

In this particular case, students lost several hours of valuable instruction and were subjected to unwarranted fear and apprehension. Parents and staff were also subjected to undue stress.

For more information, contact the KHSD Police Department at (661) 827-3219.