TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic stopped on Highway 58, Highway 223 as firefighters battle grass fire

Jessica Harrington
7:48 AM, Jul 22, 2017
Fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Highway 223 and Comanche Drive. 

Officials have blocked eastbound Highway 58 at Towerline Road and Highway 223 at the cemetery as they battle the blaze. 

Initial reports are that the fire is small, and traffic shouldn't be shut down very long. 

Initial reports also indicate that a semi-tractor trailer caught on fire and started the blaze. 

Avoid the area.

