TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic stopped on Highway 58, Highway 223 as firefighters battle grass fire

Fair
HI: 102°
LO: 75°
Fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Highway 223 and Comanche Drive.
Officials have blocked eastbound Highway 58 at Towerline Road and Highway 223 at the cemetery as they battle the blaze.
Initial reports are that the fire is small, and traffic shouldn't be shut down very long.
Initial reports also indicate that a semi-tractor trailer caught on fire and started the blaze.
Avoid the area.
Fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Highway 223 and Comanche Drive.
Grimmway Farms employees will join volunteers from local businesses to distribute hundreds of backpacks and essential school supplies to…
On Saturday, volunteers from Rebuilding Together and Sears' Heroes at Home program will renovate the Bakersfield Senior Community Center.
Do you have a favorite item that needs a repair? Saturday you can take it to the Repair Cafe for help to get it fixed.