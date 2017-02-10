Train derails in flood waters south of Elk Grove off Highway 99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -

A freight train south of Elk Gove has derailed in flood waters, Cosumnes Fire Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard confirmed.

Chief Hubbard said a total of at least 17 train cars derailed.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention is responding to the scene.

According to Union Pacific, the incident happened near Highway 99 and Dillard Road. The derailment has backed up traffic on southbound 99.