Two people rescued from Kern River over the weekend

12:14 PM, Jul 24, 2017
kern river | bakersfield fire department | lake ming | ems | rescue boat
Chloe Nordquist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Sunday July 23rd Bakersfield Fire Department rescued two victims stranded in the Kern River. 

Firefighters deployed one Bakersfield Fire Department rescue boat, removing both victims from the river and returning them safely to shore

Both victims were evaluated by EMS personnel but both refused further treatment and transport. Both victims were uninjured and no firefighters were injured during the rescue. 

Local News