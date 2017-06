BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The United Farm Workers unveiled a new ringtone Monday in hopes to educate undocumented immigrants of their rights in America if confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The UFW states that the lyrics of the their ringtone offer, "crucial guidance on what to do if stopped by ICE."

The ringtone is 19-seconds long and when translated into English says:

“If immigration comes to arrest you, keep calm. You have the right not to sign anything and not to say anything. You have the right to remain silent; also the right to ask for an attorney.”

The UFW said in a Facebook note: